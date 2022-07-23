Dr. Fauci reports Biden ‘continues to improve’ from COVID, feels ‘well enough’ to fulfill duties

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci provided an update on President Biden’s recovery from a COVID-19 infection on “Cavuto Live” Saturday.

“I speak to [White House Physician] Dr. Kevin O’Connor twice a day. I spoke to him as recently as last night at ten o’clock, and we went over the case carefully,” Fauci told Fox News host Neil Cavuto. “And as he’s been saying, the president is doing really quite well. He continues to improve.”

President Biden, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and is reportedly experiencing mild symptoms, has continued to fulfill his duties, according to the White House. Fauci responded to whether it’s too soon for the president to get back into a work routine.

“He is feeling well enough that he is fulfilling the duties,” Fauci said. “He’s following the course of a person who’s otherwise quite healthy, who did the right thing, got vaccinated, double-boosted, did the right thing, went on Paxlovid and is doing well. So I think there’s nothing wrong with what he’s doing by trying to get work done from a virtual standpoint.”

TEAM BIDEN FOUND ‘CONVENIENT’ WAY TO PIVOT FROM ‘CARDBOARD CUTOUT PRESIDENT’ AHEAD OF 2024: BACHMANN

With 20% of American adults that remain unvaccinated, Fauci pointed out a “misunderstanding” about the “strong advantage” of vaccines.

“The argument of saying that, ‘Well, Fauci or the president or Neil Cavuto got vaccinated and boosted and they still got infected. So why should I get vaccinated?’ That is really a very, very profound misinterpretation of what the real purpose of the vaccine is, is to keep you from getting seriously ill,” the NIAID director said.

After a recent COVID-19 case spike caused by the BA.5 variant led to New Jersey recommending face masks in all 18 counties – and states like New York considering doing the same – Fauci called wearing masks a “very good idea” amid the current surge.

“I know there’s this sort of pushback when you talk about mandate,” Fauci admitted, “but put mandate aside and look at what’s good, common sense recommendation to keep yourself safe from being infected or from transmitting infection.”

GET THE FOX NEWS APP BY CLICKING HERE

And as Americans nationwide face scorching temperatures and heat advisories, Fauci also spotlighted how the heat wave can complicate spiking COVID-19 cases.

“Anything that would drive you in a closed, indoor space that has air conditioning or what have you, that very well could lead to poor ventilation flow,” Fauci explained. “And then again, when that happens, that’s always a risk for the transmission and acquisition of a respiratory illness.”

READ MORE FROM FOX NEWS