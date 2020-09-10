Dr. Alveda King responds to ongoing unrest: 'Fighting over skin color is not making sense'

The ongoing racial strife and unrest in America “is not making sense,” Dr. Alveda King, the niece of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., told Fox Business Network’s “Cavuto: Coast to Coast” Thursday.

“We all bleed the same. We are human beings. We should have human dignity,” King told host Neil Cavuto. “So if there is sensitivity training … you need to listen to my uncle, Martin Luther King [who said] we must learn to live together as brothers and sisters and not perish together as fools.”

“We have to see each other as the human race,” she added. “Skin color is ethnicity. It’s not race. So fighting over skin color is not making sense.”

Instead of focusing on skin color and sensitivity training, King said, Americans should look to bridge the gaps between ethnicities in unemployment and incarceration rates.

“Give me a job. Get me out of jail for bogus charges, reunite me with my family,” she said. “Let me pray if I want to pray. Let my children not be scared. That’s what we have to do.”

As a Trump supporter, King said she believes the president has worked to acheive those goals for all Americans.

“President Trump gets results,” she said. “The historically Black colleges and universities, people getting out of jail … The unemployment rate was really low when COVID hit. He’s producing safety, life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”