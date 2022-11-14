Dozens shot in Chicago weekend violence, including 12-year-old girl struck in neck during morning drive-by

Another bloody weekend in Chicago left dozens of people shot, including a 12-year-old girl struck in her neck during a drive-by shooting and a 64-year-old man killed during an attempted robbery at a supermarket, authorities said.

The violence occurred from 6 p.m. Friday to 11:59 pm. Sunday, according to Chicago police data released Monday morning.

In total, there were 26 reported shooting incidents and 28 shooting victims, which included at least five juveniles. Police said at least six people were murdered in the weekend gun violence.

Among those fatally shot was a 64-year-old man who suffered a gunshot wound to his chest and back during an attempted robbery at a supermarket on Friday in the 2600 block of East 73rd Street, police said.

ARMED CHICAGO MAN FOLLOWS, ATTACKS WOMAN ON VIDEO BEFORE STEALING HER CAR: POLICE

When the gunman entered the store, a witness who is a concealed carry holder shot at the suspect. The gunman fired back and struck the 64-year-old. Police said the gunman was shot in the chest and died.

Those wounded in the weekend shootings included at least five juveniles ages 12 to 17, according to police.

The 12-year-old girl sustained a gunshot wound to her neck just before 9:30 a.m. Sunday after a gunman inside a dark-colored vehicle fired a shot in her direction in the 8900 block of S. South Chicago, police said. She was hospitalized in critical condition.

In another suspected drive-by shooting, a 16-year-old boy was walking outside in the 7000 block of S. King Drive around 9:45 p.m. when a gunman in a red SUV shot him in the thigh. He was hospitalized in good condition.

A 15-year-old boy was shot in his right leg while in an alley just before 6 p.m. in the 6900 block of S. Indiana Avenue on Sunday. He was in good condition at Comer Children’s Hospital.

In two other incidents, another 15-year-old boy was shot in his right hand and right buttocks, while a 17-year-old boy was shot in the groin while he was walking down a street.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No arrests were immediately made in the shooting involving the five juveniles.

Last weekend, police said there were 20 shooting incidents, 32 shooting victims and five murders.