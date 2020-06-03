Dozens of guns stolen from Atlanta store during looting, owner says

An Atlanta gun store owner says he’s hoping that “no one will get hurt” after 42 handguns were stolen from his business over the weekend during looting sparked by the death of George Floyd.

Jim Hinsdale, the owner of Chuck’s Firearms in the Buckhead neighborhood, told Fox5 Atlanta on Tuesday that his store was burglarized for the first time in 50 years.

“They were here to take advantage of the opportunity of police not being able to be dispatched and address the normal crime,” he said, adding that 42 semi-automatic handguns and revolvers were stolen from display cases, ranging in price from $500 to $4,200.

“The biggest disappointment is that the guns are on the street,” he continued. “Hopefully, no one will get hurt.”

Hinsdale says the four looters that targeted his store took about 20 minutes to get inside. They first smashed a window with a rock before managing to lift up a metal gate just high enough so they could crawl underneath it.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are now offering a combined $10,000 reward for information leading to their arrest.

Surveillance images of the suspects released by the ATF depict them wearing masks, one of which was a skull.

The smashed window in front of the store has now been boarded up with a spray-painted message: “Beware armed guard on duty.”