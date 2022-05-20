Downtown Chicago shooting: 2 killed, 8 others injured near Magnificent Mile shopping district

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

At least one person was killed and four others were injured in a shooting in downtown Chicago late Thursday night, according to Chicago police.

The shooting happened around 10:40 p.m. local time in the 800 block of North State Street, according to Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern.

That location is just a few blocks from Michigan Avenue and the city’s premiere shopping district known as the Magnificent Mile.

Police said no suspects are in custody and the injured victim’s conditions are not known.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.