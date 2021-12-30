Two boys were left injured after a shooting at a high school basketball tournament in Salisbury, North Carolina, police said.

It took place in the Catawba College Goodwin Gymnasium lobby Wednesday night just after 8 p.m. during the annual Sam Moir Christmas Classic Basketball Tournament.

NORTH CAROLINA GIRL, 3, DIES AFTER ACCIDENTALLY SHOOTING HERSELF ON CHRISTMAS: REPORT

One boy was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital. The second victim was taken to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. The status of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Catawba College is on holiday break, according to FOX 46 Charlotte. The local outlet reports that Rowan-Salisbury Schools was hosting the tournament and 300 to 400 people were attending the game between North Rowan High School and West Rowan High School when the shooting happened.

NORTH CAROLINA FATHER ACCIDENTALLY SHOOTS SON, 15, IN THE HEAD: REPORT

The school district tweeted out a message canceling the remainder of the tournament just after 8:30 p.m.

Salisbury Police Chief Jerry Stokes said at a late night news conference that the shooter is not in custody, but it is believed one person fired a gun, the Salisbury Post reported.

Police haven’t said what prompted the shooting, but students told FOX 46 that a fight broke out between a group of people prior to the shots ringing out.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Witnesses told the Post four to five shots were fired, and it appeared one boy was shot in the leg while another was shot in the arm.

Anyone with information about the shooting incident is asked to contact the Salisbury Police Department via private message on social media or Salisbury-Rowan Crimestoppers at 866-639-5245.