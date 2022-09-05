Double Creek Fire in Oregon burns over 43,000 acres, crews working to contain

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A wildfire in remote eastern Oregon exploded in size over the weekend and has scorched more than 43,000 acres as of Monday as crews continue working to contain the blaze, authorities said.

The Double Creek Fire near the community of Imnaha in Hells Canyon Recreation Area was 0% contained as of Monday, the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal said.

About 300 firefighters along with air tankers and water-dropping helicopters have responded to the growing wildfire. Crews on Sunday focused on building containment lines at the fire’s southern edge and along the Imnaha River corridor.

The fire prompted evacuations of campers from Imnaha south to Pallette Ranch, the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office said.

The fire, burning on conifer timber stands and grass and shrubs, was detected on Tuesday and started by lightning and fed by gusting winds.

Firefighters were monitoring two other lightning-caused fires in the nearby Eagle Cap Wilderness. The Nebo Fire has charred 11 square miles of rugged terrain, while the Sturgill Fire had grown to 13 square miles. Crews were allowing the two fires to feed on dry fuels while protecting structures.

In southwest Oregon, officials said on Sunday that firefighters had contained more than a quarter of the perimeter of the 30-square-mile Rum Creek Fire and expected further progress with cooler weather, allowing commanders to release personnel to work on other fires.

The blaze, caused by lightning on Aug. 17, destroyed one home and two other structures.

