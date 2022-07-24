Donald Trump Jr. leaves open possibility father could announce run for presidency before midterms

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tampa, Fla. – Donald Trump Jr. Saturday did not take the possibility that his father could announce a 2024 presidential before November run off the table, as speculation swirls about whether former President Donald Trump will announce his candidacy.

“I don’t know. I mean, that’s gotta be sort of up to him,” Trump Jr. told Fox News Digital when asked if the former president could announce before the midterms. “He’s gonna see what he wants to do, how he’s feeling. I think he’s pretty honest with himself about it. You know, if he wakes up one morning and he sort of feels like Joe Biden looks on a daily basis, he’ll probably say, ‘my time is no longer.”

Trump Jr. added: “That said I think he’s got more energy than any human being I know, so I’m probably not too worried about that ever happening.”

He made the comments shortly before an address to the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in Tampa, Fla. The elder Trump also spoke Saturday.

The former president has repeatedly teased a potential run to challenge President Biden, and reports have repeatedly come out that Trump could announce before the November elections.

The speculation comes as several other potential candidates appear to be positioning themselves for a run in 2024.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is one of the most prominent potential non-Trump 2024 candidates. DeSantis spoke Friday night at the Turning Point USA conference, and hammered Biden on several fronts, including immigration, inflation, energy and more.

Several other politicians appear to be positioning themselves for potential 2024 presidential runs. Among them are former Vice President Mike Pence, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

But Trump and his possible announcement continues to loom over the field. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said Friday that “everyone is waiting to see what Trump decides to do.”

Trump Jr. also responded to criticism of some of the U.S. Senate candidates his father’s endorsed, as some media stories raise questions about whether those candidates may be able to beat their Democratic opponents.

“I think that’s probably planted by a Republican establishment that would much rather lose than win with MAGA candidates,” Trump Jr. said. “They would love to maintain the old Republican Party that lost, that didn’t do anything for America, that sold out to China.”

Trump Jr. further said that he’s encouraged by the involvement of young people in the GOP and the direction of the party, which he said is tied to the former president.

“My father created that wave, he made it cool to be a conservative. I mean, these are actually the kids that are counter-culture. These are actually the rebels now,” he said.

