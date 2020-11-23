Dominion rep tells Fox News, 'It’s physically impossible' to switch votes

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here’s what you need to know as you start your day …

Dominion rep responds to Trump campaign claims in Fox News interview: ‘Physically impossible’ to switch votes

Attorney Sidney Powell claims that the 2020 election was significantly impacted by votes cast through machines from Dominion Voting Systems being altered to go to Joe Biden instead of President Trump, but according to Dominion spokesperson Michael Steel, this could not have occurred.

In an interview with Fox News’ Eric Shawn on “America’s News Headquarters” on Sunday, Steel addressed the allegations that Dominion has faced, and explained why he believes they are without merit.

“Well, it’s physically impossible,” Steel said of vote switching. “Look, when a voter votes on a Dominion machine, they fill out a ballot on a touch screen. They are given a printed copy which they then give to a local election official for safekeeping. If any electronic interference had taken place, the tally reported electronically would not match the printed ballots. and in every case where we’ve looked at — in Georgia, all across the country — the printed ballot, the gold standard in election security, has matched the electronic tally.”

Powell has said she has a witness who saw it used for this purpose in Venezuela, and that the votes for the U.S. election were counted in countries such as Spain and Germany. Steel flatly rejected this notion.

“We simply provide a tool to count the ballots — to print and count ballots,” he said. “There is no way such a massive fraud could have taken place, and there are no connection between our company and Venezuela, Germany, Barcelona, Kathmandu, whatever the latest conspiracy theory is.” CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.

Powell responds to Giuliani statement about role in legal team

President Trump’s campaign on Sunday distanced itself from Sidney Powell, saying that the lawyer who has been alleging voter fraud in the November election is “not a member of the Trump Legal Team.”

“Sidney Powell is practicing law on her own,” said Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and another lawyer for Trump, Jenna Ellis, in a statement. “She is not a member of the Trump Legal Team. She is also not a lawyer for the President in his personal capacity.”

No further details or clarification was offered.

In a statement obtained by the Wall Street Journal, Powell said: “I agree with the statement today. I will represent #WeThePeople and seek the Truth. I intend to expose all the fraud and let the chips fall where they may. We will not allow the foundations of this great Republic to be destroyed by abject fraud.”

The statement comes after Powell – who also serves as Gen. Mike Flynn’s lawyer – has given multiple press conferences on behalf of Trump, who included her in a list of lawyers for his team in a Nov. 14 tweet.

“I look forward to Mayor Giuliani spearheading the legal effort to defund OUR RIGHT to FREE and FAIR ELECTIONS! Rudy Giuliani, Joseph diGenova, Victoria Toensing, Sidney Powell, and Jenna Ellis, a truly great team, added to our other wonderful lawyers and representatives!” the president tweeted. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

Oregon governor tells residents to call cops on people violating COVID restrictions

As the nation cracks down on group activities so close to the Thanksgiving holiday, Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat, has told Oregon‘s residents to call the cops if they see coronavirus violations.

“This is no different than what happens if there’s a party down the street and it’s keeping everyone awake,” Brown said in an interview Friday. “What do neighbors do [in that case]? They call law enforcement because it’s too noisy. This is just like that. It’s like a violation of a noise ordinance.”

The governor ordered a two-week freeze that includes limiting indoor and outdoor gatherings to no more than six people from no more than two households in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Violators could face up to 30 days in jail, up to $1,250 in fines, or both, the Oregonian reported. Brown said she would work with state police and local law enforcement to encourage Oregonians to comply with her mandate.

The order does allow faith-based gatherings of up to 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors.

New confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 have reached a record high for the third straight day in Oregon, state officials announced Sunday. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

Steve Hilton on Sunday weighed in on the president-elect’s appointment of Steve Ricchetti as counselor to the president.

“This man who Biden wants right by his side in the White House is the very same man who bullied Democrats in Congress into voting for NAFTA, resulting in the collapse of American manufacturing and the shipping of millions of jobs overseas,” Hilton argued.

