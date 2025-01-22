DOJ to investigate state or local officials who obstruct immigration enforcement: memo

The Justice Department wants federal prosecutors across the country to investigate state or local officials who obstruct immigration enforcement under President Trump’s new administration, according to a new memo obtained by Fox News.

“The Justice Department must, and will, work to eradicate these threats,” Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove, Trump’s former defense attorney, wrote in the memo. “Indeed, it is the responsibility of the Justice Department to defend the Constitution and, accordingly, to lawfully execute the policies that the American people elected President Trump to implement.”

The memo continued, “The Justice Department’s responsibility, proudly shouldered by each of its employees, includes aggressive enforcement of laws enacted by Congress, as well as vigorous defense of the President’s actions on behalf of the United States against legal challenges. The Department’s personnel must come together in the offices that taxpayers have funded to do this vitally important work.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.