DOJ identifies suspect accused of assaulting federal officer, as Trump vows tough response

Attorney General Pam Bondi said Monday that the suspect accused of assaulting a federal officer during the anti-ICE demonstrations in Los Angeles has been identified.

U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli identified Elpidio Reyna as the suspect who was captured on video allegedly throwing rocks at federal officers in Paramount, California.

The FBI initially asked for the public’s help by offering a $50,000 cash reward for information leading to the man’s arrest. He was accused of injuring a federal officer after throwing rocks at law enforcement vehicles, according to the FBI.

Bondi was a guest on “Hannity” Monday night, when she broke the news to host Sean Hannity.

“The FBI has identified him,” Bondi said. “That guy has just been identified, and they are doing a search warrant on his house, as we speak. And he has been identified…his name is [Reyna]. He is going to be on the Most Wanted list.

“He has been identified by the great police work by the FBI,” she continued. “So, you can run, you can’t hide. We are coming after you federally. If you assault a police officer, if you rob a store, if you loot, if you spit on police officers, we’re coming after you.”

Bondi told Hannity that federal authorities have the ability to go after looters and those throwing Molotov cocktails and committing other crimes under the Hobbs Act.

Those who loot a business in California, Bondi said, will face a maximum of 20 years in prison. Those who spit on federal law enforcement officers will also serve time.

“As President Trump said: ‘You spit, we hit,’” Bondi said. “Get ready. If you spit on a federal law enforcement officer, we are going to charge you with a crime federally. You are looking at up to five years maximum in prison.”

On Saturday at about 3:30 p.m., the now-identified suspect allegedly threw rocks at law enforcement vehicles on Alondra Blvd. in Paramount, California, resulting in injury to a federal officer and damage to government vehicles.

The FBI said in a wanted poster that the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

FBI Director Kash Patel warned Saturday night, “if you assault a law enforcement officer, you’re going to jail—period.”

“It doesn’t matter where you came from, how you got here, or what cause you claim to represent,” Patel told Fox News Digital. “If local jurisdictions won’t stand behind the men and women who wear the badge, the FBI will.”

Patel also issued similar warnings on social media.

“Doesn’t matter where you came from, how you got here, or what movement speaks to you. If the local police force won’t back our men and women on the thin blue line, we @FBI will,” Patel wrote Saturday night on X.

