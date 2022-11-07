DOJ announces plans to monitor dozens of polling locations in 24 states on Election Day

The Department of Justice announced on Monday that it plans to be out in full force on election day, ensuring polling locations in 64 jurisdictions and 24 states remain compliant with federal voting laws.

The practice of monitoring elections and protecting the rights of voters has been a task of the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division since 1965, when the Voting Rights Act was passed.

As people head out to vote, the Civil Rights Division will field complaint calls for possible violations and have people on location, where permitted by a federal court order.

The monitors who will oversee that rights are being protected include personnel from the U.S. Attorney’s Offices and Civil Rights Division, according to a press release from the DOJ.

The 64 jurisdictions being watched on Tuesday include City of Bethel, Alaska; Navajo County, Arizona; Yavapai County, Arizona; Newton County, Arkansas; Los Angeles County, California; Miami-Dade County, Florida; Fulton County, Georgia; City of Salem, Massachusetts; City of Flint, Michigan; City of Minneapolis, Minnesota; Cole County, Missouri; Columbus County, North Carolina; Middlesex County, New Jersey; and San Juan County, New Mexico.

Additional states where monitors could be deployed include Nevada, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Personnel from the Civil Rights Division will maintain contact with state and local election officials, according to the press release.

The Civil Rights Division plans to enforce the civil provisions of the Voting Rights Act, Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act, National Voter Registration Act, Help America Vote Act, and Civil Rights Act.

Additional laws that will be protected include those that ensure people with disabilities have an equal opportunity to vote and those that prohibit voter intimidation and suppression based on race, color, religion, or nationality.

“On Election Day, Civil Rights Division personnel will be available all day to receive complaints from the public related to possible violations of the federal voting rights laws by a complaint form on the department’s website https://civilrights.justice.gov/ or by telephone toll-free at 800-253-3931,” the press release read. “Individuals with questions or complaints related to the ADA may call the department’s toll-free ADA information line at 800-514-0301 or 833-610-1264 (TTY) or submit a complaint through a link on the department’s ADA website, at https://www.ada.gov/.”