Dog stolen from pet sitter’s car at gunpoint in Maryland, police searching for suspects

A Washington, D.C., couple’s dog was stolen from their pet sitter’s car at gunpoint after she pulled off the road in Maryland to look at her GPS while trying to find a place to eat.

Duke, a 3-year-old giant schnauzer, was stolen at about 9:10 p.m. Friday, the Prince George’s County Police Department wrote on Facebook. The dog is approximately 80 pounds with black fur and pointy ears.

The preliminary investigation revealed the victim was pulled over in the 10100 block of Livingston Road in Fort Washington, Maryland, when two suspects approached her car, pulled out a gun and grabbed the dog from the back seat.

The victim told police that at least one of the suspects was armed with a handgun.

Police are urging the public to be on the lookout for the dog while officers search for the suspect(s). Prince George’s County Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for the tip that leads to the arrest and indictment of those responsible.

Duke’s owners said they were returning home from a trip and were texting with the sitter in the hours before they were to pick him up when their messages went unanswered.

“We knew something was wrong, she’s always so responsible,” one of the owners told FOX 5 DC. “It was really unlike the sitter to not hear from her for a couple of hours, so we’re just beside ourselves waiting.”

The sitter called at about 1 a.m. to alert the couple that Duke had been stolen. She told them she was stopping for food on the way to meet them to drop off their dog, but the restaurant she was planning to go to ended up being closed, so she pulled over on Livingston Road to check her GPS.

She said two suspects then approached her car and began banging on it before reaching in and stealing Duke from the back seat.

“She has a German shepherd, her own German shepherd, in the front seat and that dog gets very defensive,” Duke’s other owner told FOX 5. “Very aggressive, so they’re not able to get in the front seat. They get the back doors open, where Duke was sitting, grab him and that’s the last they were able to see him.”

The owners are desperately seeking the safe return of their missing dog.

Prince George’s County police said those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477 (TIPS) with any information on Duke’s whereabouts or the theft.