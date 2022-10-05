Dog helps Massachusetts police rescue 84-year-old owner who was ‘yelling for hours’ trapped in 20ft embankment

Authorities in Massachusetts successfully rescued an 84-year-old man who fell into an embankment around 9:30 p.m. Monday after his dog safely returned home without him.

The man’s wife was at home and alerted authorities after she saw the dog return without her husband, who suffers from mobility issues, according to the Northampton Police Department.

“Today, at approximately 9:30 PM, officers were dispatched to a South Street residence to assist with locating a resident’s missing husband. He had [gone] out to walk their dog at 6:30 PM and usually returns in half an hour, however, the dog had returned home with its leash in tow, minus its owner,” the Northampton police said in a statement.



next



prev



The 84-year-old man, who uses a cane to walk, did not return as he had “fallen down a steep 20-foot embankment in the woods and had been yelling for help for hours,” police said.

FLORIDA FIRST RESPONDERS GO DOOR-TO-DOOR RESCUING FAMILIES, PETS FROM FLOODING IN WAKE OF HURRICANE IAN

Northampton Fire Rescue assisted with lifting the man to safety.



next



prev



He was then transported to Cooley Dickinson Hospital with minor injuries, police said.