Documentary by Disney granddaughter describes American dream as just a ‘fairy tale’

A new documentary directed by activist and filmmaker Abigail Disney, granddaughter of Disney co-founder Roy Disney, explores wealth and income inequality and describes the American Dream as a “fairy tale.”

“The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales,” which premiered at Sundance Film Festival in 2022 and continues to be screened elsewhere, examines “America’s dysfunctional and unequal economy and asks why the American dream has worked for the wealthy, yet is a nightmare for people born with less,” according to film’s website.

Disney, who has been outspoken in her criticisms of the company, uses her family’s story in the film to imagine what she believes will lead to “a more equitable future” away from “systemic injustice.”

“The whole time Disney talks about, ‘We create all these jobs, we generate an economy here, we’re so valuable to the community,’ which they are, but when they talk about all the jobs they create, they never really talk about what those jobs pay and what kind of livelihood people can really have on those jobs,” co-director Kathleen Hughes said during an interview with Variety.

In 2019, Disney called out former Disney CEO Bob Iger for what she saw as an unfair gap between his salary and a typical Disney worker.

“Bob needs to understand he’s an employee, just the same as the people scrubbing gum off the sidewalk are employees,” she said during an interview Yahoo at the time. “They’re entitled to all the same dignity and human rights that he is.”

Disney has also claimed that she has met with Disneyland workers who struggle to make ends meet, though the company dismissed her characterization at the time as “a gross and unfair exaggeration of the facts.”

In a recent op-ed for The Washington Post, Disney also criticized the company for what she described as its “slow and bungled reaction” to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which bans discussions about sexuality and gender among young schoolchildren.

A spokesperson for Abigail Disney told Fox News she was unavailable for comment.