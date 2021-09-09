Docs in murder-for-hire scheme targeting women in Kobe Bryant case unsealed by FBI

The FBI unsealed documents related to a murder-for-hire scheme where a man offered to kill the woman who accused NBA legend Kobe Bryant of rape.

The 17-page, heavily-redacted report details that bodybuilder Patrick Graber offered to kill Bryant’s accuser for $3 million in an offer mailed to Bryant in 2003.

Bryant’s security and legal teams alerted authorities when the offer was first received, and the woman was warned about the offer, according to the report.

Graber’s offer stated, “he could make Bryant’s problem with respect to the sexual assault case go away for a fee,” The Denver Post reported.

Graber’s name is redacted from the report, but some details of the case had already been disclosed and he was sentenced to three years in prison in 2004 over the scheme.

Federal authorities nabbed Graber when they set up multiple meetings and arranged to pay him with phony money from Hollywood movie sets.

Bryant was charged and arrested in 2003 after the woman accused him of rape in a Colorado hotel room. The charges against Bryant, however, were dropped after she refused to testify in court. A settlement in a civil lawsuit was later reached, and Bryant apologized but didn’t admit guilt.

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Giana died in January 2020 when their helicopter crashed in Southern California.