DNC in Chicago: 8 shot, 3 murdered in Windy City on day 1 of convention

The Chicago Police Department recorded eight shootings, three of which were fatal, and one armed robbery on Monday, the first day of the Democratic National Convention in the Windy City.

That compares to a total of 26 shooting incidents involving 30 total victims, five of whom died, over the weekend leading up to the DNC as local and federal officials offer additional protection during the convention and mass protests in downtown Chicago.

“Our officers are out there. They’re out there. They’re highly visible. And we have officers not only along the corridors downtown, in and around the venues of the Democratic National Convention, but also in our neighborhoods to continue to protect our people who are living in areas that are the most vulnerable,” Chicago Police Department Superintendent Larry Snelling said during a Monday press conference. “Our officers are protecting the entire city.”

The first Monday shooting occurred around 1 a.m., when a 35-year-old male sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the face while he was inside a vehicle on the 1000 block of E. 92nd Street. He was unable to speak when officers arrived and remains in critical condition, according to the CPD.

WEEKEND BEFORE CHICAGO HOSTS DNC, AT LEAST 30 PEOPLE SHOT, 5 MURDERED IN WINDY CITY

Around noon Monday, officers responded to a call asking them to check on the well-being of the caller’s family member and located the 25-year-old male victim unresponsive in an alleyway on the 8200 block of S. South Shore Drive with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Approximately three hours later, a 31-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk on S. Burnam Ave near the South Shore when two unknown male suspects approached on foot, brandished a firearm and demanded his personal property. The suspects took the victim’s belongings and fled on foot.

Around 5 p.m., a 17-year-old boy was driving westbound on the 3800 block of W. 26th St. when a truck approached him and an unknown person fired multiple shots in the victim’s direction, leaving him “stuck on the left shoulder” until officers arrived. He was later pronounced dead at Mt. Sinai Hospital.

DNC HOST CHICAGO, HAUNTED BY 1968 CONVENTION RIOTING, BRACES FOR BLOODSHED

At 5:30 p.m., a 34-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk on the 8000 block of S. Green St. when two unknown male offenders began shooting in his direction before fleeing the scene. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was transported to a nearby hospital, where he is in good condition.

About 20 minutes later, a 26-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk on the 7700 block of S. Bennett Ave. when a dark vehicle approached and three unknown male offenders got out and fired shots in the victim’s direction. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the left calf and remains in good condition.

CHICAGO DNC PROTESTS TO PUT ILLINOIS’ NO-CASH-BAIL LAW TO THE ULTIMATE TEST

At 6:30 p.m., a 32-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk in the Englewood area when a blue sedan approached and an unknown suspect fired shots toward the victim, who sustained two gunshot wounds to the chest and was pronounced dead on scene.

Around 8:40 p.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired in West Chicago, just north of East Garfield Park, and discovered an unresponsive male victim on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to the face and body. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

At approximately 10:20 p.m., officers responded to another report of shots fired and discovered a 33-year-old male on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to the face and arms. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Murders and shootings are down so far this year compared to the same time period over the last four years. Murders are down 9% so far this year compared to the same time period in 2023, with 344 murders recorded through Aug. 24 compared to 379 last year, and shootings have decreased 9%, with 1,390 reported so far this year versus 1,468 at this time last year, CPD citywide statistics show.

Total crime is down 11% this year, but that decrease follows three years of rising violent crime in Chicago, including a 63% increase in violent crime in 2021 compared to 2020.