DNA sample ties elderly man to 40-year-old cold case murder of Texas woman

Police have arrested an 83-year-old man in connection to a cold case involving the murder of an elderly woman in Dallas more than 40 years ago thanks to a DNA match.

On Monday, Dallas Police announced an update regarding the arrest of 83-year-old Willie Jones.

Police said Jones was initially arrested on Jan. 16 for a parole violation related to a sexual assault.

While in custody, police said a DNA sample was collected and has “since been confirmed, related to a murder dating back more than 40 years.”

Police said Jones is being accused of the murder of an elderly woman, Virginia White, who was found dead inside her home in Dallas in 1981.

Jones was 40 at the time of the alleged murder, and White was 81-years-old at the time of her death, police confirmed.

“Our detectives work tirelessly to bring closure to families of homicide victims,” a spokesperson for the Dallas Police Department told Fox News Digital.

Police added that Jones is not a suspect in any other homicide investigations.

Prior to his arrest, Jones was wanted on multiple warrants out of Dallas County.

Officials have yet to release a motive for the murder or any additional details surrounding White’s death.

Police said Jones is facing charges for capital murder and is being held in the Dallas County Jail.

His bond amount has not yet been set.

