Disney heir comes out as transgender, criticizes Florida education law

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An heir to the Disney empire came out publicly as transgender at a Human Rights Campaign gala in March.

The HRC held their annual Los Angeles fundraising dinner on March 13.

“As members of the Disney family, standing up for equality has always been what we do. Tonight, our family is issuing a fundraising challenge,” Charlee Disney said at the HRC gala.

GOP TARGETS DISNEY’S MICKEY MOUSE COPYRIGHT, SAYS COMPANY ‘INFLUENCING SMALL CHILDREN’ WITH ‘SEXUAL AGENDA’

“We really believe in the work you all are doing. And we will give $250,000 if we can match that amount in the room tonight,” Charlee Disney continued. “I hope you will help us fight for equality everywhere.”

The Parental Rights in Education bill – dubbed by Democrats the “Don’t Say Gay” bill – bans Florida school employees or third parties from giving classroom instruction on “sexual orientation” or “gender identity” in kindergarten through third grade.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek spoke out against the bill for the first time in early March during the company’s annual shareholder meeting, claiming it “could be used to unfairly target gay, lesbian, non-binary, and transgender kids and families.”

This response to the bill was criticized by Disney employees as too little, too late. Since then, the Disney family and their namesake corporation have become more aggressive in showing support for the move against the law.

“I grew up with HRC, attending events like this one, and I’m so proud to be a member of the LGBTQ+ community,” Disney said. “It’s very important to me and my brother, Aidan, and my parents, Sheri and Roy P. Disney.”

Charlee Disney, 30, currently works as a high school biology and environmental science teacher and does not have much experience in advocacy or political activism. The normally private Disney heir’s public appearance was a surprise to both supporters and critics of the Florida law.

“I feel like I don’t do very much to help,” Charlee told the Los Angeles Times in a Thursday interview. “I don’t call senators or take action. I felt like I could be doing more.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Disney has come under increasing political fire for attacking Florida’s parental rights bill.

Nearly two dozen lawmakers on the Republican Study Commission (RSC) sent a letter Thursday to Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Chapek, declaring their opposition to renewing the company’s copyright on Mickey Mouse, which is set to expire in 2024.

RSC Chair Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana spearheaded the letter, which cites Disney’s ties to China and the company’s “political and sexual agenda” as their reason for opposing a copyright extension.