Disney guests stuck on ‘It’s a small world’ for over an hour: ‘Torture’

Guests shared on social media that Disney World’s “It’s a small world” ride broke down, leaving guest stranded for over an hour.

While Disney World may be “The Most Magical Place on Earth”, sometimes things go wrong. A video shared on social media Saturday shows a long line of boats filled with guest waiting near the end of the ride. A boat just in front appears to be slowly sinking into the ride’s water.

The video is captioned, “This boat said it was NOT a small world… We were stuck for over an hour, the torture.”



Located in the Magic Kingdom’s Fantasyland, “It’s a small world” is one of the most popular attractions of all of Disney Parks history.

The little boats that float through cavernous rooms, while dolls from around the world sing “It’s a small world after all” over and over again throughout the children’s ride.

“It’s a small world” has been a part of Disney World since the very beginning. When the park opened on October 1, 1971, “It’s a small world” was one of the opening day attraction. The ride was initially created by Walt Disney for the 1964-1965 World Fair in New York, and became an instant hit.

In May 1966, the ride was built for Disneyland in California and has been recreated in Disneyland Paris and Shanghai Disneyland.

Earlier this month, a log sank at Disney’s iconic Splash Mountain attraction. Guests were caught on camera self-evacuating from the moving log ride vehicles.