Disney employees among 108 arrested in Florida human trafficking sting: Police

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Detectives in Polk County, Florida, say dozens were arrested during an operation focused on human trafficking, prostitution and child predators.

The six-day undercover operation dubbed “Operation March Sadness 2” began March 8 and resulted in 108 arrests, according to a sheriff’s office news release. Four suspects are Disney employees, the sheriff’s office said.

“Xavier Jackson, 27, worked as a lifeguard at the Polynesian Resort for Walt Disney. Judd said Jackson sent inappropriate photos of himself and messages to an undercover detective who pretended to be a 14-year-old girl. He was charged with three counts of transmitting harmful material to a minor and one count of unlawful communication,” CBS News reports.

DESANTIS SLAMS ‘WOKE’ DISNEY AFTER CEO CONDEMNS PARENTS’ RIGHTS BILL

“The three others, who were allegedly attempting to solicit a prostitute, were identified by Judd as: Wilkason Fidele, 24, who worked at the Cosmic Restaurant at Walt Disney World’s Tomorrowland for four years; Shubham Malave, 27, who is on a visa citizenship from India and worked as a software developer for Disney; and Ralph Leese, 45, who spent nearly four years working in IT for Disney,” the report reads.

FLORIDA MAN ARRESTED AFTER KICKING PUPPY IN FACE, TELLS COPS HE WAS UPSET DOG ATE HIS FOOD AT BEACH: POLICE

Undercover detectives communicated online with the suspects and arranged for a meetup at a location where they were arrested after their arrival.

One couple traveled as far as Bradenton to receive $1,000 for sex, FOX 35 Orlando reports.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“The arrests of a human trafficker and four child predators alone makes this whole operation worthwhile,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said during a news conference Wednesday. “Where there is prostitution, there is exploitation, disease, dysfunction and broken families.”