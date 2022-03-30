Disney axes ‘boys and girls’ from all park greetings to promote inclusivity

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Disney parks are axing gendered language such as “boys and girls” in their park greetings to promote gender inclusivity, according to video of a company executive.

“We’ve provided training for all of our cast members in relationship to that. So now they know it’s ‘Hello, everyone,’ or ‘Hello, friends,'” Disney’s diversity and inclusion manager Vivian Ware was heard saying in a video conference call recorded by City Journal’s Christopher Rufo.

Parkgoers will no longer hear “ladies and gentlemen” and “boys and girls” in park greetings, according to the video.

“We want to create that magical moment with our cast members, with our guests,” she said. “And we don’t want to just assume because someone might be in, our interpretation, may be presenting as female that they may not want to be ‘princess.'”

The Walt Disney Company did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment on the matter.

It was reported last year that Walt Disney World in Florida removed its longtime greeting, “Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls,” from its Magic Kingdom fireworks show to promote inclusivity. It was replaced with a greeting saying, “Good evening, dreamers of all ages!”

Disney employees walked off the job last week in protest of a perceived lack of company opposition to a Florida bill that prohibits teachers from providing instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade classrooms.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek did not take a public position on the bill earlier this year, but then apologized after backlash from the bill’s opponents and vowed Disney would contribute millions of dollars more to LGBTQ causes.

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the bill Monday. Disney subsequently released a statement slamming the move.

“Florida’s HB 1557, also known as the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, should never have passed and should never have been signed into law,” the company said in a statement. “Our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts, and we remain committed to supporting the national and state organizations working to achieve that. We are dedicated to standing up for the rights and safety of LGBTQ+ members of the Disney family, as well as the LGBTQ+ community in Florida and across the country.”

Fox News’ Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report.