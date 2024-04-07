Disgruntled Chipotle customer shoots employee over guacamole dispute

A trigger-happy customer in Michigan is accused of shooting a Chipotle employee near Detroit on Friday night, reportedly over an argument about guacamole.

The violence unfolded at a Southfield location on Evergreen Road near Civic Center Drive just before 7 p.m.

A witness told FOX 2 they were eating when they heard an argument break out between a customer and an employee.

When the employee briefly went to the back of the restaurant, the customer walked around the counter, tried to grab his food and put it in the bag, another witness told the outlet.

“Then the employee came back, and they started fighting, and then we heard a gunshot and just ran out as quickly as we could,” he said.

Southfield police told Fox News Digital the employee was shot in the leg. They did not confirm FOX 2’s reporting that the argument involved guacamole.

A customer who captured the argument on video said the suspect “took his time getting out” after allegedly firing the gun.

“I was in my car and I saw him walk out to his car, close the door, and just drive off — he didn’t speed off or anything, it was weird to see,” he said.

Responding officers provided medical aid to the victim and transferred him to a hospital where he was listed in stable condition with a non-life-threatening injury.

The suspect, identified as a 33-year-old male from Detroit, was arrested near the restaurant. Police recovered the firearm used in the shooting. The facts surrounding the incident are still under investigation, police said.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to our team member who was injured by the senseless act of violence that occurred inside our Evergreen Road restaurant in Southfield, MI. We are working cooperatively with the authorities handling this investigation and hope justice will be served for the individual responsible for this crime,” Chipotle said in a statement.

Southfield is about a 20-minute drive northwest of Detroit.