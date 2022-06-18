Disappearance of Wisconsin woman being investigated as a homicide

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The disappearance of a Wisconsin woman who went missing last year is now being investigated as a homicide, police said Friday.

Sandra Eckert, 70, was last seen in her home in Franklin, Wisconsin on March 26, 2021, following an argument with her husband, according to police, FOX 6 reported.

Franklin police confirmed Friday that a search warrant was executed at a Waukesha home on June 7, 2022, regarding the case for first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse.

A man was arrested at the residence, but was later released, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. Nobody is in custody for Eckert’s homicide.

Police said there are two persons of interest in the case, both of whom were known to her.

Eckert’s gray 2005 Dodge Stratus is also still missing. Muskego police saw the car at 3 a.m. on March 27, 2021, however, the woman’s disappearance was not known at that time.

Franklin Police Sgt. Jeremy Fadness said in April that police confiscated electronic devices and “additional evidence” from Eckert’s home last year through search warrants, which remain under a court-ordered seal “to protect the integrity of the investigation.”

Police said last year that Eckert’s known cellphone, social media accounts and bank accounts had all been inactive since her disappearance was reported, according to FOX 6.

Eckert’s children told the Journal Sentinel in April that they believe their father could be responsible for their mother’s disappearance.

Wes Eckert Jr. said he and his sister, Kelsey Eckert, are suspicious of their father because he has “not assisted in the search in any way.”

But Wes Eckert Sr. said he has nothing to do with his wife’s disappearance.

“Some of my kids think I did something,” he said. “I didn’t, and I didn’t hire anybody to do anything, either.”

Eckert Sr. said he believes his children suspect he is to blame because of an argument he and his wife had the night before she went missing.

He said that at one point during the argument, his wife got dressed and appeared to be preparing to leave and he told her the two of them would continue the conversation the following day.

“That’s basically the last I’d seen her,” Eckert Sr. said.

Sandra Eckert took several thousand dollars in cash from the house when she left the residence, according to Wes Eckert Sr., who suggested his wife’s death could be tied to the money and foul play.

The Eckert family is offering a $50,000 reward for a tip that leads to a conviction.