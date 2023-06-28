Diamond Fire threatens homes in Scottsdale, AZ; more than 1K residents ordered to evacuate

A brush fire threatening dozens of homes in Scottsdale, Arizona, has put more than 1,000 residents under evacuation orders Tuesday night, fire officials said.

The Diamond Fire broke out at around 5:15 p.m. near 128th Street in the desert region and within hours had burned 2,500 acres of land without any containment, pushing south to McDowell Mountain Regional Park, fire officials said.

A nearby community of about 1,145 residents were under evacuation orders, FOX10 Phoenix reported.

The blaze has not damaged any homes and no injuries were reported.

About 250 firefighters aided by air tankers battled the blaze.

The growing brush fire could be seen via shortwave infrared satellite imagery shared by the National Weather Service in Phoenix.

The agency also warned that wind gusts of up to 35 mph were possible in areas where the threat of fires remained high on Wednesday.

As firefighters work to extinguish the flames, the Red Cross established a shelter at Cactus Shadow High School for those forced to leave their homes.

It was unclear what sparked the fire.

Arizona and parts of the Southwest have been scorched with sizzling triple-digit temperatures in recent weeks. High temperatures of 107 degrees were forecast for Scottsdale on Wednesday.

