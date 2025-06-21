DHS reveals shocking 500% increase in assaults against ICE officers during operations

​

The Department of Homeland Security released shocking new statistics Thursday showing that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents are facing a severe escalation in assaults during ICE operations.

According to the release, agents have experienced a 500% increase in assaults while carrying out recent enforcement operations.

“Just this week, an ICE officer was dragged 50 yards by a car while arresting an illegal alien sex offender,” Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a press release.

The escalation extends to other immigration operations, including Border Patrol. On Thursday, DHS posted about an incident in Bell and Maywood, CA where Patrol vehicles were “violently targeted during lawful operations.”

A vehicle was rammed, and its tires were slashed, DHS said. Another civilian also struck a federal vehicle, totaling it, according to the department. The driver was arrested for alleged vehicular assault as a mob formed and continued to slash more tires.

Secretary McLaughlin said ICE agents put their lives on the line every day and blamed Democrats for allegedly putting them in harm’s way by demonizing them.

“Every day the men and women of ICE put their lives on the line to protect and defend the lives of American citizens. Make no mistake, Democrat politicians like Hakeem Jeffries, Mayor Wu of Boston, Governor Tim Walz, and Mayor Bass of Los Angeles are contributing to the surge in assaults of our ICE officers through their repeated vilification and demonization of ICE,” McLaughlin said. “From comparisons to the modern-day Nazi Gestapo to glorifying rioters, the violent rhetoric of these sanctuary politicians is despicable. This violence against ICE must end.”

DHS said family members of ICE agents are also being targeted and doxxed. The department said anyone caught committing these crimes would be penalized.

“Those who dox our ICE agents will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” DHS said.

“Secretary Noem’s message is clear: you will not stop us or slow us down. ICE and our federal law enforcement partners will continue to enforce the law. And if you lay a hand on a law enforcement officer, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” the statement said.

DHS said it will not be deterred and that CBP and its partners will continue to enforce the law — “relentless and unapologetic.”