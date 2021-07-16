Detroit boutique owner Bianca Chambers took action herself this week after her Mercedes-Benz vehicle was allegedly stolen.

Two days after the car went missing, Chambers spotted the suspect inside a local barbershop – so she went in and dragged the man along the shop’s floor by his dreadlocks, FOX 2 of Detroit reported.

“At that point, I was like, ‘I’m not letting this man walk again,'” Chambers told the station.

Customers at the barbershop helped Chambers make a citizens’ arrest until authorities could take over, the station reported.

Prior to confronting the suspect, Chambers slashed the tires on her own vehicle, parked outside the barbershop, to prevent the suspect from driving away, FOX 2 reported.

Before tracking down the suspect, she had called police several times about the allegedly stolen vehicle’s whereabouts – only for it to be gone by the time police arrived, the station reported.

The unidentified suspect has a history of car thefts dating back to his teenage years, according to the station.

Chambers accused the suspect of being “the dumbest criminal” because of the way he was allegedly traveling around in her car in recent days.

“You’re joyriding in my car like nobody was going to see,” she said.