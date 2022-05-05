Detroit woman shot at her own kitchen table by drive by shooter dies in sister’s arms

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Detroit woman died in her sister’s arms after a drive-by shooting late Sunday night.

Princess Dobbs, 36, died after someone fired over a dozen shots into the home, according to FOX 2 Detroit.

Precious Dobbs, the sister of Princess, said that the two were sitting at the kitchen table when the shooting occurred at around 11 p.m. in the 13500 block of Rockdale in Detroit, according to the report.

Following the shooting, Precious told FOX 2 Detroit that she’s “numb” and doesn’t know what to say.

“I’m numb. I don’t have feeling. I don’t know what do or say,” Precious said. “I don’t want anyone to have a memory of a loved one going like that. I don’t wish that, I don’t wish this feeling on anybody at all.”

Three children are now without a mother after the shooting, which includes a 2-year-old, according to the report.

“I feel empty. If you see Princess, you see Precious; if you see Precious, you see Princess,” Precious said. “It’s not going to be that no more. It’s just going to be me. That hurts. They don’t know how bad they hurt me.”

Police released a video showing a sedan, which could be a Chevrolet Cruz, speeding away from the scene after the shooting. They believe the car is connected to the shooting.

The shooter has not been arrested by police, according to the report.