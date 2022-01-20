Detroit woman pregnant with twins is set on fire, hospitalized; boyfriend gets $50K bond

A Detroit woman pregnant with twins was hospitalized with critical burns after her boyfriend allegedly doused her with lighter fluid and set her on fire during an argument, authorities said.

Devonne Marsh, 41, was arrested and charged after the incident at the home he shared with his 26-year-old live-in girlfriend, FOX2 Detroit reported, citing police.

The woman, who is 6-and-a-half months pregnant, did not report the case out of fear of retribution, police said. Instead, someone else tipped off police.

The mom-to-be suffered third-degree burns to 60% of her body, according to the station. She remains hospitalized in critical condition, and it is unclear whether the babies will survive.

“How do you do this to another human being? I can’t – it’s unimaginable,” Detroit Police Commander Michael McGinnis told reporters. “Just incredibly traumatic injuries. I did see pictures and I just…the pain she must be suffering, I can’t imagine.”

Marsh, a parole absconder with a history of violent crime, had bond set at $50,000. Despite his criminal history, Marsh could be freed on bail if he can post 10% of the bond, which is $5,000.

“We just hope that he remains in custody through the trial process so the victim can heal without fear of any kind of retribution from him,” McGinnis said.

At the time of his arrest, Marsh had warrants out of Macomb County and a pending case in Livonia, a city outside of Detroit.

Marsh has previously faced guns, drugs and assault charges.

Fox News reached out to the Detroit Police Department but did not immediately hear back.