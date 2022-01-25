Detroit man who allegedly set pregnant girlfriend on fire re-charged, in custody on raised bond of $750K

A Detroit man who allegedly set his pregnant girlfriend on fire has been re-charged in the case and was being held on a raised cash bond of $750,000 after he posted $5,000 bond last week and walked out of jail, according to a local report.

Devonne Marsh, 42, allegedly doused his 26-year-old live-in girlfriend with lighter fluid and set her on fire during a Jan. 14 argument at their home. The woman is reportedly 6-and-a-half months pregnant with twins.

Marsh was initially held on $50,000 bond, or 10%, which allowed him to post $5,000 to make bail last week, FOX2 Detroit reported. While Marsh was released from Wayne County Jail, he had remained in custody on an unrelated warrant in Macomb County.

While being held in the Macomb County Jail, Marsh appeared virtually on Monday in Wayne County court.

Prosecutors argued for a $1 million bond, citing Marsh’s a long criminal record with past charges including drugs, guns, and assault.

Marsh’s defense argued for the initial bond of $50,000 or 10%, according to the station, and said the prosecution’s decision to re-charge Marsh was prejudicial and only happened after the case made headlines.

The judge ultimately ordered Marsh held on $750,000 bond.

Meanwhile, the current conditions of the woman and her unborn babies were unclear.

Detroit police previously said the pregnant woman did not report the case out of fear of retribution. Instead, someone else tipped off police. She was subsequently hospitalized with third-degree burns to 60% of her body.

“How do you do this to another human being? It’s unimaginable,” Detroit Police Commander Michael McGinnis said last week in a statement. “Just incredibly traumatic injuries. I just can’t imagine the pain she must be suffering.”