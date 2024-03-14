Detroit man reportedly used obituaries to rob families during funerals

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

A Detroit man used obituaries of recently deceased residents to steal from their families while they were at funerals, according to the Gross Pointe Woods Police Department.

Prosecutors have charged Jerry Ryan Ashley, 44, of Detroit, in connection with the breaking and entering of the home of a deceased Grosse Pointe City resident, and the homes of three other deceased Grosse Pointe Woods residents.

“It is alleged that Defendant Ashley sought out homes of the deceased and broke in and took valuable items. He did this at a very sad and vulnerable time for most families. It’s unfortunate, but we must be vigilant about this issue. Thanks to the great police work of the Grosse Pointe City and Grosse Pointe Woods Police Departments he has been arrested and charged,” said Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

Officials said that Ashley’s crime was particularly heinous.

DALLAS MAN CHARGED IN WOMAN’S DEATH AFTER STEALING HER CAR AND CRASHING IT BECAUSE HE NEEDED A RIDE TO WORK

“I can’t think of anything lower to do than to victimize somebody when they’re burying their loved one,” Grosse Pointe Woods Police Chief John Kosanke told Fox News Digital.

Kosanke said investigators were luckily able to connect the dots and catch Ashley in a matter of two weeks thanks to witness testimonies and Ring camera footage of Ashley in the act.

WASHINGTON DC THIEVES LEAVE VIDEO MESSAGE AMID CRIME SPREE: ‘I LOVE YOU DADDY’

“When you’re preying on vulnerable victims who have already endured so much grief, we made it our mission to bring justice to these families,” Kosanke said.

Ashley, who police reported has a record of home invasion, trespassing, malicious destruction of personal property, and breaking and entering with intent, is now facing several counts of breaking and entering. He is currently being held in jail.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We were very eager to get this guy in custody. It saved a lot more victims, but there could also be more out there that we don’t even know about yet,” said Kosanke.