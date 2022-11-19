Detroit man charged after allegedly stealing, abusing ex-girlfriend’s dog

A Detroit man was arrested and charged following allegations he stole his ex-girlfriend’s dog and sent her videos of him abusing the animal.

Julius Holley, 55, was charged with one count of second-degree home invasion, one count of first-degree killing/torturing of animals, one count of larceny in a building and one count of stalking.

He allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home and stole her Yorkshire Terrier mix and several items. Holley then sent her videos of him beating and torturing the dog.

The dog was later left in a bucket next to a house and was taken by Michigan Humane to ensure its safety.

“Michigan Humane is proud to partner with the Michigan Department of the Attorney General to offer not only cruelty investigation but also a safe haven for animals in times of crisis,” Michigan Humane President and CEO Matt Pepper said in a statement. “I’m happy to say that the dog involved in this case, after receiving medical care from our team, is doing very well and has returned home.”

Holley was wanted by authorities after the alleged animal abuse. Police located him in Ohio. He was then extradited back to Michigan.

Under Michigan law, anyone who tortures or kills a pet with the intent to cause mental suffering or distress to a person, or to exert control over a person, is guilty of a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

“Those who attempt to evade law enforcement will be found and held accountable,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement. “I want to thank Michigan Humane for the programming and support they provide to victims of domestic violence who might otherwise be reluctant to leave a dangerous situation if that means having to leave behind their pets.”

Holley received a $200,000 cash/surety bond. Holley was also arraigned on an outstanding 2019 warrant and received a $50,000 cash/surety bond on that case.

He is scheduled for a hearing on Monday.