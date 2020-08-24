Detroit funeral home says woman ruled dead was still alive

A 20-year-old woman who paramedics and a coroner declared dead was taken to a Detroit funeral home — where she was discovered alive by morticians.

The drama began with paramedics from the Southfield Fire Department arriving at a home in Southfield Sunday morning in response to a call for an unresponsive woman.

“When paramedics arrived, they found a 20-year-old who was not breathing,” Southfield Fire Chief Johnny Menifee said, according to WDIV-TV.

“The paramedics performed CPR and other life-reviving methods for 30 minutes,” he said. “Given medical readings and the condition of the patient, it was determined at that time that she did not have signs of life.”

Menifee said that because there was no indication of foul play, the Oakland County Medical Examiner’s Office was contacted and given the medical data about the woman.

“The patient was again determined to have expired and the body was released directly to the family to make arrangements with a funeral home of their choosing,” he said.

She was found still breathing after being taken to the James H. Cole Funeral Home in Detroit after 11:30 a.m., according to the station.

“Upon her arrival at the funeral home, our staff confirmed she was breathing and called EMS,” the funeral home employees told the station Monday.

Paramedics transported her to the hospital. Her condition there wasn’t divulged.