Detroit cop charged with manslaughter in death of 71-year-old man he punched

A former Detroit police officer is facing manslaughter charges in the death of a 71-year-old man who fell to the ground after the officer punched him during an altercation in September.

Juwan Marquise-Alexander Brown, 29, was arraigned in the 36th District Court earlier Wednesday where he pleaded not guilty and was given a $100,000 bond, Detroit’s FOX 2 reported.

Prosecutors say 71-year-old Detroit resident Daryl Vance was punched during a “verbal confrontation” with Officer Brown outside a bowling alley on September 1. The on-duty officer was originally responding to a call that Vance was being disorderly.

Vance fell to the ground and hit his head. He died three weeks later in the hospital.

“Police officers frequently deal with citizens who are disorderly and verbally unpleasant. But the evidence in this case shows that the officer allegedly was the aggressor, and his actions went criminally beyond what was necessary in this situation,” prosecutor Kym Worthy said.

