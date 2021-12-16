Destructive weather hits Plains, Midwest as storm risks forecast into Ohio Valley

It was another night of damaging destructive weather across the Plains and Midwest.

SEVERE STORMS, SUSPECTED TORNADOES SLAM GREAT PLAINS, MIDWEST; DAMAGE REPORTED

More than 400 reports of wind damage with many cities feeling gusts of over 100 mph causing tree damage and power outages.

Close to two dozen reports of tornadoes mainly for the states of Nebraska and Iowa.

Ahead of this system, record-breaking temperatures will once again be the story, reaching 20-30 degrees above average, while much colder air will sink in behind the front.

Thursday’s risk for strong storms will be across parts of the southern Plains up into the Ohio Valley, but they won’t be as strong as yesterday’s outbreak.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Heavy snow is winding down over the West, but wintry weather will move into the Rockies, northern Plains and upper Midwest through Friday.