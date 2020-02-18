Dershowitz: Obama asked FBI to investigate someone on behalf of Soros; Boys Scouts file for bankruptcy

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here’s what you need to know as you start your day …

Dershowitz: ‘Obama personally asked the FBI to investigate somebody on behalf of George Soros’

As President Trump faces ongoing criticism for allegedly interfering in the Roger Stone case — and Attorney General William Barr confronts more calls for his resignation for his handling of the case — Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz says he has proof that former President Obama “personally asked” the FBI to investigate someone “on behalf of George Soros,” the liberal billionaire megadonor.

“There was a lot of White House control of the Justice Department during the Kennedy administration and I don’t think we saw very many liberal professors arguing against that,” Dershowitz said in an interview with Breitbart News that aired Sunday on SiriusXM. “I have some information as well about the Obama administration – which will be disclosed in a lawsuit at some point, but I’m not prepared to disclose it now – about how President Obama personally asked the FBI to investigate somebody on behalf of George Soros, who was a close ally of his.”

Dershowitz did not say specifically who the target might have been. His claim comes as Barr, who has maintained that Trump never personally intervened in a criminal matter, has been hit by a letter reportedly signed by more than 2,000 former DOJ officials organized by a leftwing group demanding his resignation. In recent days, Barr has openly asked President Trump to stop tweeting about ongoing Justice Department matters, saying it made it “impossible” to do his job.

Boy Scouts of America files for bankruptcy after sex abuse lawsuits

The Boy Scouts of America (BSA) filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy early on Tuesday after decades of sexual abuse claims within one of the country’s largest youth organizations.

The move filed in Delaware bankruptcy court halts the hundreds of lawsuits the BSA is facing that allege sexual misconduct by people within the 110-year-old organization over the years.

Denny Hamlin wins third Daytona 500; Ryan Newman hospitalized after fiery wreck at finish

Denny Hamlin emerged victorious at the Daytona 500 on Monday night, winning the iconic NASCAR race for a third time, but it was overshadowed by a string of frightening crashes — including a fiery wreck that sent Ryan Newman to the hospital.

China says 80 percent of coronavirus cases have been mild, as death toll rises again.

ICYMI: Trump fires back after Obama claims credit for economic boom: ‘Con job.’

Pelosi’s GOP challenger describes being threatened by alleged ‘Antifa bully.’

Democracy 2020 Digest: Bloomberg camp confirms he will debate in Nevada – if he qualifies.

ICYMI: New book reveals explosive details about Loretta Lynch-Bill Clinton tarmac meeting.

Coronavirus hits Apple, company to miss revenue target

HSBC sets new cost-cutting, earnings targets after profit falls 33 percent

Americans have $21B in unused gift cards and store credits.

Laura Ingraham says Michael Bloomberg’s recent comments about farmers reveals who he really is and shows the Democratic Party is a party of snobs.

