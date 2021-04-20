Derek Chauvin jurors' identities will be kept secret

Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin’s murder trial for his role in George Floyd’s May 25 death ended with convictions on all charges Tuesday evening.

The jury, consisting of five men and seven women, reached its verdicts after more than 10 hours of deliberations following a three-week trial.

Chauvin was convicted of second- and third-degree murder as well as second-degree manslaughter after holding his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes last Memorial Day in an incident recorded on bystanders’ cellphones. Floyd, a 46-year-old with a heart condition who had drugs in his system and resisted arrest, had been suspected of using a counterfeit bill at a convenience store.

The court has withheld the jurors’ identities facing safety concerns over what was one of the highest-profile police-involved homicide cases in decades. In addition to the 12 deliberating members of the jury, there were three alternates, one of whom was dismissed early in the trial.

Here are some details about the jury unveiled during the selection process:

Half of the jurors are White, four Black and two identify as “multiracial.” They were selected from a pool of more than 300 over a two-week period.

They ranged in age from their 20s to their 60s, and nearly all of them had seen the viral video of Floyd’s death, which showed Chauvin with his knee on the victim’s neck for more than nine minutes. Floyd begged for relief and said he couldn’t breathe. Bystanders pleaded with Chauvin to ease up and check his pulse. And Floyd himself called out for his mother and predicted he was going to die.

His death prompted nationwide protests which stretched on for months, as well as calls to defund police departments and crack down on racial injustice.

And although the jurors had been sequestered Tuesday night after their first partial day of deliberations, Judge Peter Cahill slammed elected officials for potentially influencing the decision-making process after California Rep. Maxine Waters, a Democrat, urged demonstrators to “get more confrontational” if Chauvin were acquitted.

Cahill that he wished elected officials would stop referencing the case “especially in a manner that is disrespectful to the rule of law” so as to let the judicial process play out as intended. He added that Waters’ remarks may give the defense a case for appeal.

Here’s some of the available details on the jury:

Juror No. 2 is a White male chemist in his 20s who was the only member of the panel who said he hadn’t seen the video of Floyd’s arrest before the trial began.

Juror No. 9 is a multiracial woman in her 20s and the niece of a police officer in northern Minnesota. She said she was “super excited” to get her jury notice and had a “somewhat negative” view of Chauvin after watching footage of Floyd’s arrest.

Juror No. 19 is a Black man in his 30s who works as an auditor, said he supported the Black Lives Matter movement but disagreed with some of the organization’s actions. He said he had a friend in the Minneapolis Police Department, where Chauvin worked at the time of Floyd’s death.

Juror No. 27 is Black male IT worker who immigrated to the U.S. more than 14 years ago.

Juror No. 44 is a nonprofit executive and single White mom in her 50s.

Juror No. 52 is a Black man in his 30s who works as a banker who said he had neutral opinions of both Chauvin and Floyd and a very favorable view of Black Lives Matter.

Juror No. 55 is White woman in her 50s and an executive assistant in the health care industry. She said the video of Floyd’s death disturbed her and that “all lives matter.”

Juror No. 79 is a Black father in his 40s who immigrated to the U.S. about 20 years ago and reported having a prior positive experience with police after someone burglarized his home.

Juror No. 85 is a multiracial consultant in her 40s who expressed faith in police before the trial.

Juror No. 89 is a White nurse in her 50s who said she would draw from her knowledge and experience as a nurse to make determinations about medical testimony but would refrain from using that knowledge in the courtroom.

Juror No. 91 is a Black grandmother of two in her 60s who studied child psychology and worked in marketing.

Juror No. 92 is a White woman in her 40s who works in commercial insurance. She said she has experience with someone who struggled with alcohol and expressed concern that someone under the influence of substances might act aggressively. But she added that police should not treat people poorly just because they appear to be on drugs.

Juror No. 96 is an out-of-work White woman in her 50s was volunteering with the homeless and said she had witnessed police treat minorities worse than White people.

Juror No. 118 is a White social worker in her 20s who said she has discussed police reform with others and thinks “there are things that should be changed” but added that police are important to society, and she is “always looking at every side of things.” She and Juror No. 96 were dismissed from their roles as alternates before deliberations began Tuesday afternoon.

Juror No. 131 is an accountant in his 20s who expressed an initial unfavorable view of Chauvin based on the bystander video. He was dismissed before the trial’s opening statements.

The jury contained no White males who are around Chauvin’s age. The fired police officer turned convicted murder is 45. Cahill scheduled his sentencing for eight weeks from Tuesday.

Three other officers involved in Floyd’s death,Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, will go on trial together later this year. They face charges of aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter.

