Derek Chauvin body camera transcript released in trial

Jurors on Wednesday saw Minneapolis police officers’ body camera footage showing how an initial confrontation over an alleged misdemeanor last May led to the death of George Floyd.

Below is a brief excerpt of the transcript from the officers’ body camera footage in the moments leading up to Floyd’s death. The dialogue took place between Floyd, and Minneapolis police officers Alex Kueng, Thomas Lane, Tou Thao, and Derek Chauvin, who is charged with murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death.

FROM THE OFFICERS’ BODY CAMERA TRANSCRIPTS:

Floyd: I can’t breathe.

Kueng: You’re fine, you’re talking fine.

Lane: Your talking. Deep breath.

Floyd: I can’t breathe. I can’t breathe. Ah! I’ll probably just die this way.

Thao: Relax

Floyd: I can’t breathe my face.

Lane: He’s got to be on something.

Thao: What are you on?

Floyd: I can’t breathe. Please I can’t breathe. Sh–.

Bystander: Well get up and get in the car, man. Get up and get in the car.

Floyd: I will I can’t move.

Bystander: Let him get in the car.

Lane: We found a weed pipe on him, there might be something else, there might be like PCP or something. Is that the shaking of the eyes right is PCP?

Floyd: My knee, my neck.

Lane: Where their eyes like shake back and forth really fast?

Floyd: I’m through, through. I’m claustrophobic. My stomach hurts. My neck hurts. Everything hurts. I need some water or something, please. Please? I can’t breathe officer.

Chauvin: Then stop talking, stop yelling.

George Floyd: You’re going to kill me, man.

Chauvin: Then stop talking, stop yelling, it takes a heck of a lot of oxygen to talk.

Floyd: Come on, man. Oh … I cannot breathe. I cannot breathe. Ah! They’ll kill me. They’ll kill me. I can’t breathe. I can’t breathe!

To read the full transcript, click here.

Prosecutors say Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for 9 minutes, 29 seconds, as he pleaded that he couldn’t breathe.

Prosecutors contend that Floyd’s death was caused by Chauvin’s knee. But the defense has argued that Chauvin did what he was trained to do, and instead blame Floyd’s illegal drug use, heart disease, high blood pressure and the adrenaline flowing through his body.

Wednesday was the third day of trial proceedings in the case involving Chauvin. The most serious charge against him carries up to 40 years in prison.

On Tuesday, several witnesses testified that they and other bystanders became upset as they repeatedly begged Chauvin to take his knee off Floyd’s neck, but Chauvin refused to ease up, and former officer Tou Thao forced back those on the sidewalk who tried to intervene.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.