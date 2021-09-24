Derek Chauvin appeals murder conviction in death of George Floyd, will represent himself

Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin appealed his murder conviction ahead of the 90-day deadline on Thursday.

Chauvin was convicted last April of third-degree murder, second-degree unintentional murder and second-degree manslaughter for kneeling on George Floyd‘s neck for nine minutes during an arrest in May 2020. He was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison.

The sentence was higher than the presumptive 12 1/2 years but Judge Peter Cahill agreed with prosecutors that there were aggravating factors in Floyd’s death.

Chauvin said he is representing himself in the appeal because he was denied a public defender. He asked for a stay on the appeal until he can get an attorney, according to FOX 9 in Minneapolis.

CHAUVIN PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO ALLEGED CIVIL RIGHTS VIOLATION

He said he has no income beyond prison wages and although the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association paid for his legal fees during the trial that ceased after his conviction, according to the station.

The former officer cited 14 reasons for his appeal, including that the trial wasn’t moved to another county, the jury wasn’t sequestered and some were “clearly biased” and the allowance of the third-degree murder charge, WCCO-TV in Minneapolis reported.

Last week, the Minneapolis Supreme Court reversed the third-degree murder conviction of Mohamed Noor, a former Minneapolis officer who fatally shot Australian woman Justine Ruszczyk Damond. He will be resentenced for manslaughter.

Chauvin also pleaded not guilty last week to violating the civil rights of a teenager in a separate 2017 case that involved a restraint similar to the one used on Floyd. He is also charged with allegedly violating Floyd’s civil rights and has pleaded not guilty.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.