Denver Police officers fired over disturbing text messages about illegal immigrants: ‘Target practice’

Three Denver Police officers were fired after a group text thread was leaked that allegedly contained “disparaging” messages about illegal immigrants.

The department confirmed the terminations to Fox News Digital.

On April 4, 2024, officials said, the Denver Police Department (DPD) learned of disturbing messages that were shared in a group chat that consisted of Denver Police officers who went through the training academy together.

DPD immediately began an investigation into the matter, and through the course of the extensive investigation, it was learned that on March 27, 2024, three officers posted disparaging messages in the group chat.

According to the Colorado Peace Officer Standards and Training action report, the three officers — Rodrigo Basurto, Meagan Joy and Scot Persichette — were all terminated “for cause.”

“The messages joked about going to newcomer shelters for target practice,” officials said in a statement issued to Fox News Digital. “Due to the abhorrent nature of the messages, the officers, who were still in the probationary phase of employment following their graduation from the Denver Police Academy, were terminated from the Denver Police Department as of July 22, 2024.”

“The Denver Police Department is appalled by the subject of the messages, which are contradictory to the mission and values of the Department, and disrespect not only newcomers and our community, but also every other officer working to keep everyone in our community safe.”— DPD Media Relations Team

It was not immediately known how the text messages were discovered.

In May, Denver city officials released a “playbook” to help other cities accommodate “migrant newcomers.”

The 15-step “playbook,” which describes illegal immigrants as “newcomers” in its first paragraph, lays out several ways other cities can manage the crisis by outlining best practices and procedures for integrating migrants into local communities.

The guide explains that it refers to migrants as “newcomers” to recognize the border crossers are “new to our city” and as an attempt to embrace “a more inclusive language.”

The surge of migrants has strained city resources and forced Denver Mayor Mike Johnston to cut millions from the budget to accommodate them, including cutting DPD’s budget by roughly $8.4 million, or 1.9%, Newsweek reported.

Fox News Digital reached out to Johnston’s office for comment, but has not yet heard back.

Fox News Digital’s Michael Dorgan contributed to this report.