Denver police officer shot while investigating trespassing report; manhunt underway for suspect

A manhunt got underway in Denver on Saturday night after a city police officer was shot in a leg while on duty.

The unidentified officer was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, police said. Police were searching for the suspect in the Sunnyside neighborhood.

The officer was hit while responding to a trespassing call, FOX 31 in Denver reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.