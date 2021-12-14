A Denver, Colorado,-area public elementary school is taking criticism for planning a “families of color playground night.”

Centennial Elementary School’s website describes the event as taking place “2nd Wed. of the month (Nov 10, Dec 8), at school, outside, as long as weather permits.”

“At that point it will be virtual, and probably later in the evening,” an event notification reads.

Denver Public schools did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment, but the incident touched on a broader debate playing out across the country.

Exactly how the event would have unfolded remains unclear. One of the nation’s leading anti-critical race theory activists, Chris Rufo, tweeted what appeared to be a school sign advertising the event.

“Denver Public Schools now promoting racially-segregated playtime–for ‘equity,'” Rufo said.

According to Rufo, school staff said the event was organized by its “Dean of Culture” Nicole Tembrock. “The event was [canceled] due to COVID protocols, but they plan to reschedule in the new year,” he added.

The school’s Facebook page also contains a post advertising the event as well as one to introduce parents to the “Community Equity Collective.”

“In this first session, we will introduce the Equity Book Study and Equity Discussions which will alternate each month,” it read.

“We will be meeting the first Wednesday of every month. The book we will be reading this year is How We Show Up: Reclaiming Family, Friendship, and Community by Mia Birdsong, which we will discuss in November, January, March, and May. In alternating months, we will discuss another resource, topic, or equity-related theme. This first month, we will focus on getting to know each other and learning about how we can contribute to equity at Centennial.”