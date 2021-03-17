Denver dog-dragging suspect in custody after video sparks outrage: report

A suspect was in custody in Denver this week after a witness video of a leashed dog being dragged behind a truck infuriated Coloradans earlier this month, authorities said Tuesday.

The suspect, identified as Jacob Raffit Ibarra, was arrested Friday and charged in connection with the March 1 incident, FOX 31 of Denver reported.

The charges include one count of tampering with physical evidence, a Class 6 felony, and two counts of cruelty to animals, a Class 1 misdemeanor, the Denver District Attorney’s Office said, according to The Denver Post.

The dog was ultimately left behind as the truck drove off after a brief stop. It was taken to an animal hospital but later pronounced dead, the Post reported.

DOGS WILL DIE BECAUSE OF LIBERAL MEDIA MALPRACTICE, BIG DOG RANCH RESCUE FOUNDER SAYS

Witnesses told authorities the truck was traveling as fast as 45 miles per hour while dragging the dog by the leash around its neck. Nearby drivers started honking their horns to draw attention to the situation, according to the Post.

Authorities tracked down Ibarra after receiving an anonymous tip, FOX 31 reported. When officers arrived at the suspect’s home, they found the truck had been spray-painted black and the license plate had been removed, according to the station.

A temporary tag was found inside the vehicle, according to the Post.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Denver police had offered a $2,000 reward for information related to the case, posting a Twitter message on March 4.

Ibarra reportedly had a passenger riding with him inside the truck at the time

A suspected motive for the dog dragging was not disclosed.