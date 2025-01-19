Dental hygienist found dead in university-owned house had troubled relationship with boyfriend: docs

New information revealed that New York police officers were called to Karen Sackett’s home nine times prior to the 47-year-old being found dead and decomposed in her home just days following her birthday.

Sackett, a dental hygienist, was found in her longtime home, which was owned by nearby Iona University, on Nov. 4, 2024, reported News 12 Westchester, citing family interviews.

Sackett shared the New Rochelle home with her boyfriend, who was employed by the university.

“They were having problems, and she wanted to get away from him,” Sackett’s brother, Chris Sackett, told the outlet.

Documents reviewed by Fox News Digital showed the couple’s tumultuous relationship spanning from 2017 to 2023. Prior to police finding her on Nov. 4, 2024, authorities came to the shared residence nine times for welfare checks, disputes and alleged domestic violence incidents.

In one alleged domestic violence incident on July 12, 2018, Sackett called police for chest pains and shortness of breath “due to her boyfriend assaulting her.”

She later told police in a “very low voice” that she called because she needed a “detox” from him. Police did not press charges, writing that Sackett was “completely uncooperative.”

In other instances, police were called for domestic disputes.

Recent 911 call logs, reviewed by Fox News Digital, also revealed that there were two welfare checks on Sept. 25 and Sept. 26.

University personnel allegedly stumbled across Sackett’s decomposing body as they were in the process of evicting her from her shared home that was owned by the local university.

The boyfriend, who was not identified by police, was out of state at the time of her death, the local outlet found, citing police.

Police are continuing to investigate the death, saying that it appears that she died of natural causes. The Westchester medical examiner is conducing a toxicology report to identify Sackett’s cause of death.

In her obituary, Sackett’s family remembered her as devoted to her occupation as a dental hygienist and as a “vibrant soul” who loved her family and friends.

“Karen was a devoted dental hygienist, known for her gentle touch, kindness, and genuine care for her patients. She found joy in making others feel at ease and was deeply committed to her work, often brightening her patients’ days with her welcoming smile,” the obituary said.

“Outside of work, Karen was a vibrant soul with many passions. She had an impeccable sense of style and loved fashion, always bringing her own unique flair wherever she went. Karen had a natural eye for photography, capturing the beauty of everyday moments and turning them into cherished memories. Above all, she adored her family and held a special place in her heart for her nieces and nephews, who brought her endless joy.”

The obituary noted that Sackett’s dog, Chloe, died days after her owner did, which the obituary said brings “comfort in the thought that they might be reunited once again.”

Fox News Digital has reached out to Iona University for comment.