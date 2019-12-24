Democrats raise possibility of new articles of impeachment against Trump

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. It’s Christmas Eve! Here’s what you need to know as you start your Tuesday …

House Dems raise possibility of new impeachment articles against Trump in battle over ex-White House counsel testimony

The lawyer for House Judiciary Committee Democrats revealed Monday there is a possibility lawmakers could pursue even more articles of impeachment against President Trump — despite having already adopted two of them last week following a grueling, historic and bitterly partisan debate.

The prospect of additional articles — while perhaps unlikely — was floated as part of a court battle over Democrats’ bid to compel testimony from former White House Counsel Don McGahn. The committee’s counsel filed a brief Monday, making the case for why the panel still wants to hear from McGahn despite having already voted for impeachment.

Democrats originally sought McGahn’s testimony in connection with his claims to then-Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team that Trump wanted him to have Mueller fired. Trump’s critics claimed this request constituted obstruction of justice. Click here for more on our top story.

Exclusive: Christianity Today’s call for Trump’s removal would have ‘disappointed’ my father, Billy Graham’s son says

The late Rev. Billy Graham would not have supported Christianity Today’s recent call for President Trump’s removal from office, Graham’s son Franklin told Fox News in an exclusive interview Monday night.

“My father would be very disappointed and would not agree with it at all,” the Rev. Franklin Graham said on “The Ingraham Angle.” “My father believed in Donald Trump, supported Donald Trump and he actually voted for Donald Trump, and if he were here today he would tell you that himself.”

Franklin Graham, 67, is an evangelist like his father and was among nearly 200 evangelical leaders who condemned Christianity Today for publishing an anti-Trump editorial. The monthly magazine, with a circulation of about 130,000 readers, was founded by the late Rev. Graham in 1956. Click here for more.

AOC rips Trump in Spanish-language interview: ‘If president thinks I’m crazy, that’s a good thing’

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., does not mind if President Trump thinks she’s crazy. “I think that’s a good thing,” she said Sunday in an interview for Spanish-language television.

Speaking with Noticias Telemundo in Las Vegas, where the freshman congresswoman hosted a Spanish-language town hall for Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, Ocasio-Cortez also claimed Trump is “afraid of women” — most notably “strong” and “Latina” women.

“I think it would be a problem if he said he agrees with my ideas because he has many problems,” Ocasio-Cortez told Noticias Telemundo correspondent Guadalupe Venegas. “He’s racist, he’s anti-immigrant, but more than just that — his administration is corrupt. I think he’s afraid of women – of strong women, of Latina women. The values of the president are very backward.” Click here for more.

MAKING HEADLINES:

Obama tells big-money Dem donors to back Warren if she wins nomination: report.

Iran starts new development on heavy water nuclear reactor, official says.

Eight South Carolina inmates, including gang members, charged in $100G ‘sextortion’ conspiracy.

This popular app is a spying tool used by the United Arab Emirates: report.

Here are 6 favorite holiday films – and where you can stream them.

This city is the rudest in America, survey says.

Exclusive: Fotis Dulos, estranged husband of missing mom Jennifer Dulos, speaks out.

New Boeing boss David Calhoun is a tough-minded veteran of crisis.

San Francisco cafes are banishing disposable coffee cups.

Yes, it’s Christmas but my kids only get two or three presents – Here’s why.



Singling out 2020 presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg and a handful of cable news hosts, Tucker Carlson takes on left-wing critics of President Trump and his Evangelical Christian supporters.

