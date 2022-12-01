Democratic New Hampshire lawmaker convicted of stalking now in jail

A Democratic state lawmaker convicted in August of repeatedly texting 911 during non-emergencies is now jailed on a stalking charge related to a Facebook post.

Rep. Stacie Laughton, 37, of Nashua, who was arrested Nov. 12, is accused of violating a court order that prohibits her from posting on social media about another woman. According to court documents, prosecutors also are seeking to impose a suspended sentence of up to nine months she was given last year.

In that case, Laughton was accused of texting 911 “for no emergency or police related matter” a dozen times between May and July 2021. Nine of the 12 charges were dropped, and on the others, she was ordered to perform community service, participate in a peer support program and remain on good behavior.

In 2012, Laughton was believed to be the first transgender person elected to a state legislature, but she never took her seat, resigning after reports of a prior felony conviction raised questions about her legal ability to serve.

The state’s Ballot Law Commission denied her request to run again in 2014, saying Laughton’s 2008 convictions for identity fraud and falsifying evidence disqualified her until 2018, when her suspended sentence ends. She ran again and won in 2020, and this year, was one of three Democrats elected to represent Nashua’s Ward 3.

She remains jailed, and a hearing is set for Thursday. Her attorney did not return a call seeking comment Wednesday.