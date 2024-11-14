Democrat official charged with DUI asked arresting officer crude question: Police

A Democratic official made repeated impolite comments about an officer’s genitals during a drunken driving arrest, according to the Chicago police.

Democratic Board of Review Commissioner Samantha Steele was found lying on the ground beside two vehicles with “extensive” damage around 8:50 p.m on Sunday, according to a police report reviewed by the Chicago Sun-Times.

The 45-year-old, who now faces a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of alcohol, admitted to officers that she had caused the collision.

An open bottle of red wine was spotted on the floor of her vehicle, according to the report.

BLUE STATE MAKES $350M ‘DEFUND POLICE’ COMEBACK AFTER RECORD HOMICIDES, VIOLENT GANG TAKEOVERS

“I observed her eyes were bloodshot and glassy,” an officer wrote in a report. “I also detected a strong odor of [an] alcoholic beverage coming from her breath as she spoke.”

However, Steele allegedly refused to submit to sobriety tests, telling police on the scene that she wanted her lawyer when she was asked how many drinks she had before the crash.

CHICAGO MAYOR CALLED OUT FOR CLAIMING TRUMP IS A THREAT TO BLACK FAMILIES: ‘AMERICANS HAVE SPOKEN’

Steele was arrested and handcuffed. During her arrest, according to the report, she repeatedly asked an officer, “Is your penis that small?”

ATTACKED JEWISH STUDENTS IN CHICAGO SPEAK OUT ABOUT ‘WAR ON COLLEGE CAMPUSES’

She was sent for a medical examination at a nearby hospital after complaining of pain from head injuries, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. There, she requested that another member of the Cook County Board of Commissioners come to the hospital to serve as her lawyer, according to the newspaper.

The lawyer, Scott Britton, referred her to another lawyer because he is not a criminal attorney.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Steele’s court date has been set for Dec. 27, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. She could not immediately be reached for comment.