Delta flight from New York to Florida diverted to North Carolina due to ‘odor in the cabin’

Passengers on board a Delta Air Lines flight from New York City to Orlando were diverted to Raleigh due to an “odor in the cabin,” airline officials confirmed.

A Delta Air Lines spokesperson told Fox News Digital that Delta Flight 2090 was traveling from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York to Orlando, Florida, on Saturday afternoon when it was diverted to Raleigh, North Carolina, for an issue.

“Flight 2090 on February 1 from New York – John F. Kennedy (JFK) to Orlando (MCO) diverted to Raleigh (RDU) and landed safely after an odor was detected in the cabin,” the statement from the airline read.

“We apologize to our customers for their delay in travel.”

VIDEO SHOWS WING OF UNITED AIRLINES PLANE CATCHING FIRE DURING TAKEOFF AT HOUSTON AIRPORT

The plane, an Airbus A321, left JFK at 11:41 a.m. and was due to land in Orlando at 2:30 p.m.

The airline said 158 passengers were on board the flight.

Customers were moved to a new plane Saturday evening or reaccommodated on earlier flights to their final destinations, the airline official said.

AIRPLANE WING STRIKES TUG VEHICLE AT CHICAGO AIRPORT, LEAVING DRIVER HOSPITALIZED

According to Flight Aware, the flight landed in Orlando just before 9 p.m., after taking off from Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU).

It was not immediately known what caused the mysterious odor.

Another airline also experienced plane issues over the weekend, after a passenger on board a United Airlines flight from Houston to New York shared footage of the wing catching fire during takeoff.

FLIGHT ATTENDANT TAKES TO REDDIT FOR PASSENGER ‘PET PEEVES,’ SPARKS SOCIAL MEDIA OUTPOURING

Passengers and crew on United Airlines Flight 1382 were evacuated off the plane at George Bush Intercontinental/Houston Airport due to a “reported engine issue,” the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed in a statement to Fox News Digital on Sunday.

The FAA said they are conducting an investigation into the incident.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The airline said passengers were deplaned on the runway via a combination of slides and stairs and were bused to the terminal.

Officials said there were no injuries and all passengers were moved to another plane to continue to their destination.

The FAA said they will investigate the incident.

Stepheny Price is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to [email protected]