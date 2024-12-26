Delta flight bound for Las Vegas diverted to Kansas City airport due to ‘unruly passenger’

A passenger on board a Delta Air Lines flight from Cincinnati might have ended up on Santa’s naughty list after bad behavior forced the plane to take a detour to Kansas City during Christmas week.

According to a Delta Air Lines spokesperson, Delta flight 2915 from Cincinnati to Las Vegas was diverted to Kansas City on December 23 to remove an “unruly passenger.”

“Delta has zero tolerance for unruly behavior and will work with law enforcement authorities to that end,” the Delta spokesperson told Fox News Digital. “We apologize to our customers for the delay in their travel.”

According to Flight Aware, the flight took off just after 7 am, before it was forced to land at KCI nearly 30 minutes later.

DELTA STOWAWAY APPREHENDED AGAIN AFTER ALLEGEDLY TRYING TO CROSS BORDER INTO CANADA

Officials at KCI confirmed to KCTV5 that the plane landed uneventfully and departed around 10:45 am the same day.

The data indicated that the detour added more than two hours to the flight for travelers headed to Las Vegas. The plane eventually reached its final destination just after 11:35 am on Monday.

No further details about the incident were immediately made available.

DELTA AIR LINES PLANE ABORTS FLIGHT AFTER ENGINE SEEN SMOKING ON LAS VEGAS RUNWAY

This is the second incident this month involving a disruption by a passenger on a Delta flight.

A Russian national and legal resident of the United States was taken into FBI custody at JFK International airport after stowing away on a Delta Air Lines flight to Paris last month, according to the FBI.

Svetlana Dali, 57, made national news when she, without having valid travel documents to enter France, managed to evade TSA check points while boarding Delta Flight 264 to Paris without a boarding pass on November 26.

Dali was then arrested again after allegedly taking a Greyhound bus to Buffalo and trying to cross the border into Canada, according to reports.

DELTA PASSENGER SHARES RARE MOVE MADE BY GATE AGENT WHO ALTERED SEAT ASSIGNMENTS ON FLIGHT

Prosecutors at the Dec. 6 hearing allege that she tried to sneak into secure areas at multiple U.S. airports in an attempt to fly without a ticket.

This latest flight incident comes as AAA predicted that 119.3 million people in America will travel 50 miles or more this holiday season. They also expect that number will surpass the record set before the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019.

“This is the time of year when lifelong memories are made with loved ones, and travel plays a big role in that,” Stacey Barber, Vice President of AAA Travel, said in a news release. “This year, with Christmas Day falling on a Wednesday, we’re anticipating record-breaking travel numbers the weekend before and the weekend after the holiday.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

AAA predicted that around 7.8 million people are expected to fly to their holiday destination despite plane tickets being more expensive than last year.

Fox News Digital’s Christina Shaw and Julian Atienza contributed to this report.

Stepheny Price is writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to [email protected]