Delta Airlines, Japan Airlines planes collide on the ground in Seattle

Exactly one week after a passenger plane and Army Black Hawk helicopter crashed midair near D.C., killing 67, a Japan Airlines plane and Delta Airlines plane collided in Seattle.

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) announced on social media Wednesday that Port of Seattle Fire, police and SEA operations responded to an incident just after 10:15 a.m. local time, on a ramp on a taxi line between S Concourse and the south airport maintenance hangars.

The incident involved a taxing Japan Airlines aircraft “that appears to have struck” the tail of a parked Delta Air Lines aircraft, according to a statement from the airport, posted to X.

AIRPLANE WING STRIKES TUG VEHICLE AT CHICAGO AIRPORT, LEAVING DRIVER HOSPITALIZED

No injuries have been reported at this time, according to SEA officials. The airport is working with both airlines to safely deplane passengers and bring them to the terminal.

“There is minimal impact to airport operations as this occurred on a taxi lane,” according to the statement.

Passengers are encouraged to check with their airlines if they are flying today, SEA noted.

FLIGHT ATTENDANT TAKES TO REDDIT FOR PASSENGER ‘PET PEEVES,’ SPARKS SOCIAL MEDIA OUTPOURING

On Monday, Delta Flight 2090 carrying 158 passengers was traveling from JFK in New York to Orlando when it was diverted to Raleigh due to an “odor in the cabin.” The cause remains unknown.

Passengers and crew on United Airlines Flight 1382 on Sunday were evacuated at George Bush Intercontinental/Houston Airport due to a “reported engine issue,” the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed.

A passenger onboard shared footage of the wing catching fire during takeoff.

Passengers were deplaned and bused to the terminal. No injuries were reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The FAA said it is investigating.

Fox News Digital’s Stepheny Price contributed to this story.